Taapsee Pannu’s curly hair issues

Mumbai, Oct 24 : Taapsee Pannu is tired of straightening her curly locks for her upcoming film, Haseen Dillruba.

On Saturday, the actress shared her “curly hair” problems in an Instagram post.

“Last few days on #HaseenDillruba and that’s my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them everyday,” she wrote along with a picture in which she gives a puffy-faced expression.

She tagged her post with #CurlyHairIssues, #LookChange and #StressfulStraight.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Hahah, I can relate to you. “

“You look cool in curly hair,” another user commented.

“Haseen Dillruba” is directed by Vinil Mathew. Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the murder mystery.

Taapsee also has “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” coming up.

