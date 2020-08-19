Taapsee talks about getting ‘out’ of skin for ‘Saand Ki Aankh’

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu who got ‘into’ the skin of the character of shooter Prakashi Tomar for her film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ on Wednesday shared her process of getting ‘out’ of the character.

Taking to Instagram, she posted three pictures from the make-up removal procedure for the film and penned down a caption explaining the same.

“Getting ‘into’ the skin of a character is passe, let’s talk about how was it getting ‘out’ of the skin of #PrakashiTomar,” she wrote

The ‘Pink’ actor then shared that it took her an hour to get back to her skin and even after the procedure she had visible folds and lines on her skin until it bounced back to normal.

“A one-hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back? What if one day we realise we have to live with it,” the 33-year-old actor said.

“That one day will come sometime in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost,” she added.

The film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ continues to be one of the most loved films of Pannu. It bagged her the Filmfare award for best female (critics) actor this year.

Source: ANI