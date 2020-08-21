Taapsee to start shooting for ‘Rashmi Rocket’ in November

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 8:28 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced she will start shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in November.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

READ:  EU members agree to prepare counter measures against Turkey

Taapsee also has “Haseen Dillruba” and “Shabaash Mithu” lined up.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close