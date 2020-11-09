Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises

Mumbai, Nov 8 : Actress Taapsee Pannu is preparing hard for her role in the movie, “Rashmi Rocket”.

On Sunday, she shared a few videos showing how intense exercises she has been practising for stronger legs.

“Just a few seconds before my ham became a dead ham,” she captioned one of the posts.

In another Instagram Story, she is looking fully exhausted.

“Please…bas hogya aaj ka (It’s enough for today),” she said in the clip.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.

Taapsee will also be seen in “Haseen Dillruba” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

