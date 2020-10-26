Tableau on Covid at Mysuru Dasara finale draws attention

Mysuru, Oct 26 : A tableau depicting the state’s fight against the Covid pandemic in the victory parade of the Dasara festival finale in the royal Amba Vilas palace grounds here drew special attention and praise on Monday.

“The tableau of the state health department showing a nurse in a light blue personal police protection equipment (PPPE), wearing mask and a head cap, with hands holding a family in the portico of a house was a major attraction in the Dasara finale in the palace grounds,” an official told IANS here.

The 410th year victory parade of caparisoned elephants (jamboo savari) to mark triumph of good over evil was subdued due to the Covid-induced restrictions on large gathering in public places to contain the virus spread.

“As the 10-day annual event was held in the palace grounds, the victory procession had only two tableaux, with the latter being a replica of the elephant cart with police bands playing music,” noted the official.

In view of the Covid guidelines, the victory parade had only four folk art troupes, two platoons of the mounted police and two tableaux.

“The balancing act on wooden leg extension artists displaying the slaying of the coronavirus demon Maisasur by Hindu goddess Chamundeshwari also drew applause,” said the official on the occasion.

Besides the 54-year pachyderm Abhimanyu flanked by Nishane elephant Vikrama, Nowfath elephant Gopi and Kumkis elephants Vijaya and Kaveri also participated in the finale.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said he prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to save people from the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure peace and unity.

“People across the state are in distress due to the pandemic and flash floods following heavy rains and the southwest monsoon extending. We are taking steps to help the people,” asserted the 78-year-old Chief Minister.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.