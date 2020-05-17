Tableeghi Jamaat persons helping workers returning home

Khandwa: Khatri Muslims of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh who are associated with Tablighi Jamaat are helping migrant workers who are walking long distances to return to their home town.

According to a video which doing rounds on the social media platforms the Khatri Muslims are also providing returnees with food and shelter.

Pavan Kumar, native of Ghaziabad who stays in Mumbai for studies and also works there, said that the media want to show the Hindus and Muslims are in a conflict situation all the time. There are no areas where they help each other out.

“No one is showing these Jamaat people who are serving migrant workers with food and shelter. Why not? ” he added.

