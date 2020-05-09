Tablighi case: Audio clip of Maulana Saad found doctored

New Delhi: In a major twist in the investigation against Maulana Saad, head of Markaz Nizamuddin, police found that the audio clip mentioned in the FIR is a doctored one. Initial investigation revealed that the audio clip was made by joining several files together.

In order to confirm it, the police have sent the audio files and doctored clip to the forensic laboratory.

Maulana Saad and six other booked

It may be mentioned that Maulana Saad and six other people associated with the management committee of the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid were booked for arranging a gathering of around 2000 people at the mosque in the month of March. Police have booked them under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of IPC).

SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mukesh Walia had lodged a complaint. He alleged that in the audio clip which was making rounds on WhatsApp, the speaker that appears to be Maulana Saad was heard asking his followers to attend the gathering neglecting social distancing norms.

During the investigation, police found a laptop that contains Markaz audio files. Although a team led by Inspector Satish Kumar failed to find the audio clip which was making rounds on social media, they found other audio files.

20 audio files used to create doctored clip

It seems that statements from 20 audio files were joined to create the doctored audio clip.

Earlier, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan had said that cops are trying to find evidence to prove that Tablighis held gathering despite warnings from authorities.

FIR against Maulana Saad

FIR against Maulana Saad was filed on 31st March after evacuating around 1600 persons from Markaz building.

Dismissing the rumours that Maulana Saad is absconding, his lawyer had said that he is a responsible citizen and head of this global movement, therefore, such a question does not arise. He is in self-quarantine as advised by his Doctor.

It may be noted that many sections of the society are putting the entire blame on Markaz gathering for the spread of coronavirus despite the fact that many other events were also organized in the country even after authorities issued warnings.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.