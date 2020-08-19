Tablighi Jamaat case: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 19 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at several locations including Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat Markaz chief Maulana Saad and others, sources said.

According to top ED sources, the raids were at 20 locations, including seven in Delhi, five in Mumbai, four in Hyderabad, and three in Kerala.

Besides raiding the residence of Maulana Saad in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi, the searches were conducted at the residential premises in Mumbai’s Andheri and SV Road area of a person, who is an alleged associate of Saad.

Officials refused to divulge any further information on the identity of the people whose houses were being searched.

In April, the ED had lodged a case after Delhi Police filed an FIR against Maulana Saad on charges of culpable homicide and violation of the lockdown rules amid the pandemic outbreak.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.