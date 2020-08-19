Tablighi Jamaat case: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 3:39 pm IST
Tablighi Jamaat case: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 19 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at several locations including Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat Markaz chief Maulana Saad and others, sources said.

According to top ED sources, the raids were at 20 locations, including seven in Delhi, five in Mumbai, four in Hyderabad, and three in Kerala.

Besides raiding the residence of Maulana Saad in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi, the searches were conducted at the residential premises in Mumbai’s Andheri and SV Road area of a person, who is an alleged associate of Saad.

READ:  Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner, set to join ADB

Officials refused to divulge any further information on the identity of the people whose houses were being searched.

In April, the ED had lodged a case after Delhi Police filed an FIR against Maulana Saad on charges of culpable homicide and violation of the lockdown rules amid the pandemic outbreak.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close