Tablighi Jamaat scare: Panic prevails in some areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Panic prevails in some areas of Hyderabad after residents came to know that locals have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi. They are getting alarmed whenever they see an ambulance in their locality.

Meanwhile, video and photos of teams of Health Department, police and GHMC visiting residents of persons who attended Tableeghi conclave in Delhi are making rounds on social media.

Tablighi Jamaat

It may be mentioned that in Hyderabad, persons associated with Tablighi Jamaat reside in large numbers in Shaheennagar, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Secunderabad, Moghalpura, Murad Nagar and other few areas.

Recently, the local headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat located at the Jamia Masjid Moazampura at Mallepally was closed temporarily.

This year, less number of persons attended the conclave due to the split in Tablighi Jamaat.

Government’s response

On Wednesday, TS Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that over 1,000 from Telangana attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

The Government of Telangana has set up 200 special teams in Hyderabad to follow up with 603 persons who have been located within the purview of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

