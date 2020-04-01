Tablighi Jamat member Khusro Bhai passes away at Yashoda Hospital

Hyderabad: A Tablighi Jamat member Mr Ahmed Abdul Muqueet alias Khusro Bhai passed away on Tuesday evening at Yashoda Hospital Malakpet. He had returned from Markaz Nizamuddin and was kept in Yashoda Hospital isolation ward after he fell ill. It is suspected that he died of Coronavirus.

His wife is also undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital. Khusro Bhai, a resident of Ashraf Nagar Malakpet was critical for last three days. He was basically a businessman and an active member of Tablighi Jamat.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases — all returnees from Tablighi Jamaat’s religious congregation in Delhi, taking the total active patients to 77 in the state, Health Minister E Rajender said.

The active cases were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the Minister said in a release.

The Telangana government estimated that over 1,000 people from the state might have attended the religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at the Markaz Masjid in Nizamuddin area in the national capital.

The state government intensified its efforts to check the spread of the virus, a day after it announced that six people who attended the meeting have died.

Two of the six died in Gandhi Hospital and one each in two different private hospitals here and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, it had said on Monday.

Till Monday night, Telangana reported 77 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 14 have been discharged.

Since those who participated in Markaz religious prayer meeting were afflicted with coronavirus, all those who participated in the prayer should inform the officials concerned, the government said.

Those who returned from Delhi have been kept in various isolation centres.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.