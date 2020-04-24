Tadoba reserve posts videos for wildlife lovers amid lockdown

Chandrapur: Even as national parks in India remain shut in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur have found a way to keep wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists interested by posting videos of everyday happenings on YouTube.

The TATR hosts tourists from across the country and the world during the summer. But with the COVID-19 lockdown in place, the TATR administration has cancelled all safari bookings.

However, taking inspiration from South Africa’s Krugar National Park, TATR officials have started posting videos for wildlife lovers and general public, to showcase the natural beauty of the reserve.

Spread over 1,700 sq km, the TATR is home to Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, gaurs, chitals, sambhar deer, among other animals and birds.

Chief conservator of forests of TATR N R Praveen said officials decided to use the lockdown period to showcase the rich flora and fauna of the reserve.

“At least 10 to 12 forest personnel are working on the project for the last few days. Officials have been posting updates of the latest happenings at the sanctuary through videos on YouTube. Over 9,000 people have subscribed to TATR’s daily updates on YouTube,” he said.

The forest department will also telecast these daily updates from the TATR till the lockdown is in place so that wildlife lovers and general public can enjoy the natural beauty online, he said.

“The project will continue after the lockdown, but videos will be posted only once or thrice a week at the time,” the official added.

Source: PTI

