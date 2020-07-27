Taher Shabbir always wanted to act in a mystery thriller

Mumbai, July 27 : Actor Taher Shabbir is finally realising his dream of working in a mystery thriller.

Taher, who was earlier seen in the film “Naam Shabana” and the OTT film “Guilty”, has joined the cast of the upcoming mystery flick, “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder”. In the new character poster of the film, Taher is introduced as Pratyush Parashar.

“Being part of a mystery thriller has always been one of my dreams. I’m so glad that I’m getting to play such an interesting character in a concept-driven, unique thriller so early in my career. I’m sure this movie is going to be a game changer,” said Taher.

It revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. It has an ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles.

Talking about casting Taher, director Vishal Mishra said: “Taher Shabbir was our first choice for this role. I’ve seen his work in ‘Naam Shabana’ and ‘Guilty’, and have always taken notice of his performance. He’s a perfect fit to play Pratyush Parashar, the character that has got many layers.”

The film also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen.

“Iti” is expected to go on floors this year and release early next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.