Tahir Hussain bail: Court summons SIT, defers hearing

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned concerned Special Investigating Team (SIT) officer probing the case related to suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain.

Hussain, who is absconding, has been in the eye of a major controversy for his alleged involvement in the recent violence in Delhi’s northeast area and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose body was recovered from a drain near his house.

Anticipating arrest, Hussain had moved a bail application on Tuesday.

Hearing his application on Wednesday, District and Session Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain directed concerned SIT officer probing the case, to come with the case file and posted the matter for Thursday.

“Serious apprehension is there. If Tahir is arrested, the application will become infructuous,” accused’s advocate told the court after the police sought more time.

Chants of ”Jai Shri Ram” and ”Har Har Mahadev” reverberated outside the courtroom following the pronouncement of the order.

The police had registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by deceased IB staffer’s father.

He was also suspended by Delhi’s ruling AAP last week for his alleged involvement in the violence and murder.

He has, however, denied any involvement in the riots or the murder of the IB staffer.

Anticipating arrest, advocate Mukesh Kalia moved the plea on his behalf on Tuesday. An individual can request the court to get bail in “anticipation or in expectation” of being accused of committing a non-bailable offence.