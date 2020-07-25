Tahir Raj Bhasin: I do not like to box myself into particular kind of role

Mumbai: Tahir Raj Bhasin started out in Bollywood as a villain and has explored various shades as an actor since then.

From his impressively evil debut act in the 2014 Rani Mukerji starrer “Mardaani”, has worked across genres, and he says he doesn’t like to box himself into an image.

“I really don’t like to box myself into any particular kind of role, or if I would restrict myself to a grey character. But what was very exciting about ‘Mardaani’ was the fact that it was an antihero. So, there was a charm about the character but at the same time the way his mind worked or the kind of things he did were very dark. I think that can be applied across genres,” he told IANS.

Tahir, who is all set to step into the shoes of legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film “83”, finds it an exciting time to be an actor.

“If you look at the kind of films that are working internationally or in the domestic circuit, the audience likes shades and depth in characters and stories. So, this is a very interesting time to be an actor,” Tahir said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.