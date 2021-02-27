Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls romantic stunt with Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta

Mumbai, Feb 27 : A highlight of Tahir Raj Bhasin’s filming of the upcoming Looop Lapeta, co-starring Taapsee Pannu was the most romantic stunt he has ever shot for in his career yet.

“A lot of the romantic portions of the film were shot in Goa, including a scene where we kissed while being suspended 10 feet up in the air using cables! It was a romantic stunt. Our off days were spent on the beach close to our locations in old Goa, exploring the amazing sea food and bonding with the crew,” he said.

“The Goa schedule was incredible, just being away from the city where we had all been under lockdown through most of last year was a massive relief.

He found it effortless to work with Taapsee.

“Taapsee is very committed to the script and since carving out the romance of (their characters) Satya and Savi is such a central part of Looop Lapeta, we were both geared to breaking the ice as soon as possible. She has an incredible charming energy and a very contagious smile. Right from our first look test together, I found it effortless to make a connection and work with her,” Tahir said.

Tahir says the rawness and “crazy unpredictability” is the USP of his pairing with Taapsee.

“I’d say rawness and a crazy unpredictability. A romantic lead pair is like a dance duet and having Taapsee to playoff is an electrifying feeling on set. I anxiously await to see audience reactions to this soon. Satya and Savi’s romance shuttles between this mad attraction and visceral implosions; precisely what makes the pairing so magnetic, comic and yet relatable,” he said.

