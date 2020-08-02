Tahira Kashyap turns her ‘thinking zone’ into a pose

Mumbai, Aug 2 : Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turned her thinking zone into a pose and says she is not guilty about it.

Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting next to a window. In the image, she is seen dressed in a blue tube dress.

“Turned my thinking/writing zone into a posing one! #poser #notguilty #whynot #mightaswell”.

Tahira on Friendship Day on Sunday posted a picture featuring her “lifelines”.

“My lifelines. So fortunate to have you all in my life. Highs or lows, I know you got my back and I have got yours.#happyfriendshipday #friends#friendsforever #friendslikefamily,” she captioned it.

On the work front, Tahira has finished writing her fourth book “The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman”, during the Covid lockdown.

Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started cycling outside her home.

She is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s family in Chandigarh.

