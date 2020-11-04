TAHPA delegation submits representation to Telangana Home Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Hire Purchase Association (TAHPA) delegation lead by Satish Sisodiya, President, Rohit Kothari Secretary submitted a representation to Home Minister Mahmood Ali about the problems being faced by the auto-rickshaw drivers and the association, and its members were being threatened by union leader and anti-social elements to fulfil their unlawful demands if not false cases will be booked against the association members.

The delegation met the Home Minister here in his office on Wednesday and also submitted a representation to the M Ramesh IPS DCP East Zone e and P. Vishwa Prasad IPS DCP Central Zone of the Hyderabad City Police. Sathish Sisodia, Moti lal balghat,Rohit Kothari ,Narsing Tosniwal, Manoj Kothari, Pramod Khiwasra, Anil Kothari, Abhay Rated, Manoj Rated, Ramu Goud, Vimal Jain, Ashok Khiwasra ,anil Kothari and Santosh Agarwal and ashul Agarwal were the members in delegation.

Speaking about the matter, Motilal bhalghat member of the association said, “The association has been working for the welfare of the persons involved in the business of Auto Rikshaw Vehicles, few persons along with some anti-social elements, intending to cause wrongful loss to the association and its members and to gain wrongfully have made several attempts to threaten the members of our association by their illegal and unlawful demands. That when the said illegal and unlawful demands were not obliged by our members, the said persons threatened our members stating that false cases will be booked against association members.”

They are bound by the agreement(S) executed against the transactions and office bearers of TSAHPA holds a right to seize the vehicle which is governed by different enactments and precedents of various competent courts of our state including the apex court.

“We submit that the procedure of seizure of the vehicle on breaching the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement is completely legit. It is further submitted that we are carrying on the business legally and following due process of law and moreover none of our members are involved in any illegal business activity,” said Manoj tated

Vimal mutha further alleged that there have been few persons with some anti-social elements, with an intention to cause loss to the association and its members, those union leaders have made several attempts to threaten the members of the association by their illegal and unlawful demands.

However, Manoj Kothari said when the association didn’t oblige the demands some union leaders and anti-social elements threatened the association members that false cases will be booked against them and the issue will be taken up to the Home Minister’s office.

The delegation has requested the authority to consider the representation to resolve the issue and asked the Home Minister to direct police officials not to register cases against the financiers without inquiring the facts of the case.and request Home minster instruct his followers not use home minster name and threatened to financiers for reducing interest and principal amount as we agreed we will give direct customer benefit to the customer, not to union leaders and anti-social elements.