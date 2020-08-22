Taimur Ali Khan’s DIY Ganpati idol is made of legos

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 3:03 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 22 : Little Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has given creative twist to the Ganpati idol.

On Twitter, mom Kareena has posted a do-it-yourself (DIY) idol made of legos, which she says is made by Taimur.

“Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety,” Kareena wrote as the caption.

In the image, the toddler is seen sitting with folded hands.

Taimur is Kareena and Saif’s first born. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016.

On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

