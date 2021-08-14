Taimur, Jehangir’s nanny gets 1.5 L per month? Kareena answers

Mumbai: It’s known to all that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has always been paparazzi’s favourite kid. Ever since the Bollywood couple welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan, the shutterbugs focus has shifted toward the little prince Pataudi. He has been the talk of the town since the day he came to this world. The nation has been going gaga ever since his first glimpses started surfacing online.

But one more person who gets attention for being associated with the two little nawabs is their nanny. Savitri is one of the most renowned nannies in Bollywood who is often spotted in the town. Apart from her popularity, the whopping remuneration she gets has always been the talk of the town.

Taimur, Jeh’s nanny’s salary

We got our hands on an old report of India Today, where the nanny’s salary was diclosed. A source was quoted saying to the news portal, “Taimur’s nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go up to Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra.”

Kareena, in one of her interviews was asked if she spends this big amount (1.5 lakh rupees) for Taimur’s care, to which she gave a rather smart reply! Neither denying nor confirming, Kareena, in a recent interview said: “Really? But like I said, I don’t talk shop.”

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their two sons jetted off to Maldives to celebrate the latter’s 51st birthday. Nanny Savitri was also spotted with them holding Jeh Ali Khan in her arms. Seems like she is back to work!