‘Taimur’s mother can’t be Sita’: #BoycottKareenaKhan trends after actor considered for the role

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines since the reports of the actor being considered to play the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s film which is about re-telling epic Ramayan from Sita’s point of view. Reports also said that Kareena is charging around Rs 12 crore to play the role in the upcoming magum opus.

Now, the netizens are taking to the Twitter expressing anger and demanding to boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Social media is flooded with people expressing anger against Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Social media users are alleging that Kareena is hurting with their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is too much and is ‘against humanity’.to project it as an insult to Hindu sentiments.

Not just this, the actress is even receiving flak for playing a Hindu character despite being married to a Muslim (Saif Ali Khan) in real life. Some are even dragging her son Taimur Ali Khan into the matter.

Check out the reactions below:

Taimur was a muslim invader and terrorist who came from afganistan to loot india , to convert hindus , to spread rape culture

who the hell are you(a converted muslim lady) to play role of Mata Sita



Have you guts to Make a film about "does allah exists or not"#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/4VXcXLqowC — Shirīsh Kaūshik🇮🇳🚩 (@JayatuHindu) June 12, 2021

This role cannot be played by an actress who doesn't respect

Hindu God's. #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/z0e0pMU9uo — Arijit Roy (@Arijit_Asn) June 12, 2021

Kareena was approached by the makers of the upcoming mythological period saga SITA.



She had asked for a whopping Rs 12 crores.



Bullyweed stop defaming our religion it's not at all tolerable!! 😠



Bloody Drug addicts 😠#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/GJyiVRsCpP — OM Prakash Singh (@OmvaaniBjp) June 12, 2021

We want only Hindu actress for playing Mata Sita role.

We will not accept her in the role of mata Sita at all#BoycottKareenaKhan #BoycottKareenaKhan #BoycottKareenaKhan #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/pvP43DfGiz — Thakurmanishbhati (@Thakurmanishbh4) June 12, 2021

Saif Ali Khan's wife and The mother of Taimur can not play the role of Mata Sita . The producer has no right to play with our sentiment. #BoycottKareenaKhan and boycott the producer director too .

Retweet maximum . — Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitahindu) June 12, 2021

I can bet KAREENA has never even read Ramayana in her entire life and she want to play role of Mata Sita.



Stand united against BOLLYWOOD.#BoycottKareenaKhan — Arnab Goswami (@OfficialArnab6) June 12, 2021

A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita.



Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Ol6Wu3nSdH — Deepa Bansal🇮🇳 (@Deepa__bansal) June 12, 2021

She is mother of taimur khan so she can't play the role of maa sita ….#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/mAr78puVSb — Ranveer shivhare🇮🇳 (@Ranveer7498) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Aamir Khan in a lead role. It is the remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks. Kareena will also star in Karan Johar’s Takht.