‘Taimur’s mother can’t be Sita’: #BoycottKareenaKhan trends after actor considered for the role

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines since the reports of the actor being considered to play the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s film which is about re-telling epic Ramayan from Sita’s point of view. Reports also said that Kareena is charging around Rs 12 crore to play the role in the upcoming magum opus.
Now, the netizens are taking to the Twitter expressing anger and demanding to boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Social media is flooded with people expressing anger against Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Social media users are alleging that Kareena is hurting with their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is too much and is ‘against humanity’.to project it as an insult to Hindu sentiments.
Not just this, the actress is even receiving flak for playing a Hindu character despite being married to a Muslim (Saif Ali Khan) in real life. Some are even dragging her son Taimur Ali Khan into the matter.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Aamir Khan in a lead role. It is the remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks. Kareena will also star in Karan Johar’s Takht.