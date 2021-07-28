Taiwan team meets IT minister KTR, discusses trade cooperation

Hyderabad: A team from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), Chennai, headed by its director general Ben Wang met Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) today for discussions on economic and trade cooperation.

KTR apprised the Taiwan’s TECC team about Telangana’s TS-iPASS bill which allows investors to get time bound clearances to start their businesses. The delegation was presented with the recently launched ‘Pink Book’ and the IT minister explained various measures adopted by the state government to improve ‘ease of doing business’ here.

Director general Ben Wang assured KTR of continued support and said that they would help facilitate a virtual event with important organizations in Taiwan in electronics, EV and other tech domains which would be followed by a physical event in Taipei when the travel restrictions due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed.

Minister KTR while extending full support said, “ We can jointly work with industry and Trade organizations of Taiwan to help set up the first Taiwan Specific industrial cluster in India. This would help bring more Taiwanese investments into the state ”

The joint delegation of TECC, TAITRA and Invest India was first received by Director Electronics, EV and ESS Sujai Karampuri who took them through a presentation on Telangana’s business friendly policies. The team from Invest India facilitated the meeting between TECC and the government of Telangana, said a press release from KTR’s office on Wednesday.

“We are touched by the hospitality and the people of Hyderabad” said the Director Mrs Susan Cheng towards the end of the meeting. Ben Wang insisted on the need to do things differently to achieve greater outcomes in economic and cultural cooperation, the release added,