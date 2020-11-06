Taiwanese delegation explores collaborations with Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 7 : A Taiwanese delegation led by Ben Wang, director general, Taipei Economic and Culture Centre (TECC) met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday to explore possible collaborations.

Reddy and Wang discussed the areas identified to collaborate for the benefit of the state.

The CM assured complete support for Taiwan’s investments in AP.

Wang thanked Reddy for the courtesy extended and invited him to visit Taiwan.

Representatives from various companies have also briefed Reddy on various sectors and industries, including the potential for investment.

Matthew Chin, managing director of Green Tech Industries, Eric Ni, director India FoxLink, Gavin Chang, Apache footwear and Nirjanjan Prakash, PSA Walsin met the CM.

Source: IANS

