Taiwanese firms keen to invest in Karnataka: Minister

Bengaluru, Dec 11 : Taiwanese companies expressed keenness to invest in Karnataka and strengthen economic and cultural relations between Taiwan and the southern state, said Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday.

“A Taiwanese delegation led by Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) director-general Ben Wang met state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and evinced interest to invest in diverse sectors in the state,” said Shettar here.

Noting that many Taiwanese firms were interested to know about the investment opportunities in the state, Shettar said the Chief Minister had assured them of providing all facilities and incentives to set up their India operations in services and manufacturing in Karnataka.

“Industry secretary Gaurav Gupta made a presentation on the value proposition of the state, the favourable business environment and the conducive ecosystem for high-tech and innovation-driven manufacturing,” added Shettar in a statement.

The TECC delegation included its director Susan Cheng, deputy director Juliana Jin and representatives of Taiwanese firms Century Development Corporation, GW Instek, Delta Electronics Inc Aand Walsin Technology Corporation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.