Taj limping back, but online ticket resale causing worry

Agra, Nov 6 : After remaining shut for 188 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Taj Mahal reopened for visitors in September. One-and-a-half months on, the footfall has stayed between 2,000 and 2,500, swelling marginally during weekends.

However, there has been a spurt in black marketeering of tickets in the area due to online sales only.

Senior officials, who refused to be named, told IANS that due to the Centre’s strict online-only ticket sales rule, many are buying tickets in bulk and reselling them at higher prices, since there is a ceiling on the number of tickets to be sold every day.

“Often people complain about paying much more than the actual price of the tickets. The matter has already been brought to the notice of the District Magistrate and the police. However, after a lull of one week, it’s back to business,” sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Haider, the policeman who is deputed as tourism inspectorm said that it’s impossible to detect such elements.

“They are locals who operate silently. Anyone can download tickets from anywhere,” he said.

Though Haider claimed that they do stop resale of such tickets, when asked on the number of those who have been booked for such offences so far, he could not furnish any data.

“They don’t have any identity, they don’t carry tickets or phones,” he said, adding that the problem can be solved by issuing tickets on the name of the visitors.

Only 2,500 visitors are being permitted inside the mausoleum in one shift now and this is only possible through online booking.

Foreigners still need to buy Rs 1,100 entrance tickets and domestic visitors can enter by paying Rs 50 per ticket. There is an additional Rs 200 ticket to enter the main platform for a view of the graves of Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved consort Mumtaz Mahal.

“Every day, around 2,000-2,500 people are visiting. While they are predominantly from the surrounding areas, few tourists from down south and West Bengal are also coming,” Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, the Superintending Archaeologist of the Taj Mahal told IANS. But he added that given the post-pandemic circumstances, the numbers aren’t that bad.

