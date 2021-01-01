Tajuddin Ahmed awarded State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam

Hyderabad: The State government awarded Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP Rachakonda with ‘Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam”.

Tajuddin Ahmed belongs to 1989 Sub-Inspector’s batch and he was conferred the medal for his distinguished services in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts of the State.

He was also instrumental in investigating the high profile cases during his posting with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He has investigated high profile Dilsukhnagar twin blasts cases.

He worked in the south zone of Hyderabad as ACP Falaknuma and to a great extent succeeded in curbing the contract marriage rampant cases in the old city pockets and arrested 13 foreign nationals (Shaiks) and several brokers.