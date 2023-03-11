Take action against Bandi Sanjay: Telangana Women’s Commission to DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s recent comments on MLC K Kavitha have landed him in a soup with the Telangana State Women’s Commission taking suo moto cognizance.

State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy in a statement issued here on Saturday described Bandi’s comments as derogatory and highly objectionable.

“We have sent a notice to the BJP state president and also asked Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to take strict action against Bandi Sanjay Kumar,” Sunita Laxma Reddy stated.

Earlier in the day, Bandi Sanjay, while addressing a rally said, “Few journalists asked me if Kavitha would be arrested. If or not arrested should Kavitha be kissed!”

His comments did not go down well with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadres who protested and burnt effigies in the national capital.

In response, Bandi Sanjay’s office said the statement used by the BJP leader is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish.

“Some statements made by Bandi Sanjay about 3 days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish,” the office of Telangana BJP president said in a statement.

K Kavitha is currently being questioned by the ED today in Delhi, in the liquor policy scam case.