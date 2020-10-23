Take action against those creating commodity scarcity: Andhra CM

News Desk 1Published: 24th October 2020 2:29 am IST

Amaravati, Oct 24 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the concerned officials to take stern action against people creating artificial scarcity of essential commodities citing floods and rains.

He tasked the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure that onions are sold at Rs 40 per kg.

“The district collectors and SPs have been asked to ensure that all shops display the price list prominently. As per the instructions of the CM, onions were purchased through Nafed and they are being sold at the rythu bazaars for Rs 40 per kg,” said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu.

READ:  Andhra's Covid tally breaches 8L-mark with 3K new cases

He said Reddy is reviewing the flood situation regularly and all steps are being taken to provide relief to the flood-hit people.

“Every affected family is being provided with food, medicines and essential commodities. All the ministers, officials and YSRCP MLAs are touring the affected areas for the past 20 days and providing relief to the affected people,” he pointed out.

Highlighting that Reddy is monitoring the situation on a daily basis, Babu took a dig at opposition leaders Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

“There is no sense in what Naidu and his son Lokesh are saying from their hideout in Hyderabad for the past eight months. It is ridiculous that Lokesh is making irresponsible comments,” Babu said.

READ:  Good news for J&K apples growers: Last season's procurement scheme extended

He advised Lokesh to know the difference between heavy rains and floods before talking.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 24th October 2020 2:29 am IST
Back to top button