Take up flyover works at Amberpet crossroads: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today wrote a letter the chief minister of the State KCR and urged him to take steps for the commencement of flyover construction works at Amberpet crossroads.

In his letter, he told the CM that union minister Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone for the construction of the flyover at the Amberpet crossroads on national highway 202 two years back. He also told the CM that the central government had already sanctioned Rs.76.33 crore for taking up the land acquisition process.

Citing that the land acquisition is a state subject, he said that the GHMC would have to acquire the land for the construction of the flyover and hand it over to the project contractor to take up the construction works.

Reddy said that the land acquisition process was not yet completed even after two years of the finalization of the contractor and laying of the foundation stone at the project site. He urged the CM to issue directions to officials concerned to complete the land acquisition process at the earliest.

