Take legal recourse if you have doubts about riots probe: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 13 : The Delhi Police on Sunday asked those who have doubts and questions about the northeast Delhi riots probe to take legal recourse at the appropriate time.

The police said that various interest groups are using social media platforms and other online portals to raise questions about the fairness of investigation of the riot cases.

“It is worth mentioning that it is for the police to conduct an investigation and submit its report to the court to take cognisance in the matter for trial. Those raising questions may instead take it up in the court of law at the appropriate time as per established judicial process. Delhi Police does not consider it appropriate and necessary to reply to them at this stage as the matter is sub-judice,” a senior police officer said.

This comes a day after retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro – a former Mumbai Police commissioner, DGP of Gujarat and Punjab, and former Indian Ambassador to Romania – wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, questioning the probe in the northeast Delhi riots cases.

In his letter, Ribeiro has said that the Delhi Police is taking action against “peaceful protesters” while ignoring senior BJP leaders who made provocative and hate speeches in the build-up to the violence. “True patriots” are being entangled in criminal cases, he wrote.

