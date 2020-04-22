Take pledge to keep planet healthy: Naveen Patnaik on Earth Day

Bhubaneswar: Noting that COVID-19 shows the vulnerability of human race and earth, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called upon people to take a pledge to keep the planet healthy by reducing the carbon footprint.

On the occasion of Earth Day, the chief minister also asked the people to remain indoors in the wake of the pandemic.

COVID19 pandemic reminds us about vulnerability of human race and our mother earth, Patnaik tweeted.

Lets pledge to keep our planet healthy and green by reducing our carbon footprint. Lets stay home and appreciate the bounty of our only Earth, our home, he added.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also emphasised the need to protect the earth and preserve its natural beauty for the future.

Mother earth has offered humanity the warmth of her abundance and compassion. On #EarthDay2020, let us come together in offering our gratitude and commit ourselves to protect mother earth and preserve her natural beauty for a healthier tomorrow, Pradhan tweeted.

BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda said, #EarthDay2020 is a special day, marked to appreciate our beautiful planet. Its celebrated to make humankind aware of our responsibility to conserve energy, resources & nature. Our frontline warriors are the shield for humanity, let us all cherish them & mother earth.

Earth Day is celebrated across the globe on April 22 every year to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Source: PTI

