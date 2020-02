A+ A-

Amaravati: A women police constable who was on duty at Assembly was changing her dress.

She made a complaint that when she went into a room for changing her dress, she saw a camera in the room.

D.S.P. of Tenali told that the cameramen had not obtained permission to enter the room.

D.S.P. of Tenali, Ms. Sreelakshmi has been appointed investigating officer.