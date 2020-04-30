Talasani fumes over Center’s decision on migrant workers

Hyderabad: State Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today expressed his unhappiness over the decision of the Central government to allow the migrant workers stranded in the state to return to their native places.

Yadav said that it was not good for the Center to issue order and shrug off its hands. Citing that the state has more than 15 lakh migrant workers, he urged the prime minister Narendra Modi to arrange free trains for the transportation of the workers to their native places. He also urged central government to take up the responsibility of taking the migrant workers to their native places.

He said that the decision to transport the migrant workers in buses by the state government was not proper. He said that it would take 3 to 5 days for the workers to reach their homes in buses.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.