Taliban announces ''amnesty,'' urges women to join government

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 17th August 2021 12:45 pm IST
KABUL : Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.AP/PTI

Kabul: A Taliban official has announced a general amnesty for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government.

Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.

The Islamic Emirate don’t want women to be victims,” he said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan.

He added: The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.

