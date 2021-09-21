Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government

The list was presented by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a new conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

By Associated Press|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 21st September 2021 12:53 pm IST
Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid (PTI Photo)

Kabul: The Taliban announced a list of deputy ministers on Tuesday, failing to name any women, despite an international outcry when they presented their all-male Cabinet ministers earlier this month.

The list was presented by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a new conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The list of deputy ministers signals that the Taliban have not been swayed by the international criticism and that they’re doubling down on their current hard-line path despite initial promises of inclusivity and upholding women’s rights.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button