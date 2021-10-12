Taliban ask NATO to engage through diplomacy

Kabul: The Taliban have said that the time of power displays by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is over and that the bloc now needs to deal with the outfit through diplomacy.

“The NATO Secretary-General, for a while, may feel his pain and talk about their failures, but they should know that the time for attacks is over; it was proven twenty years ago that these actions did not work and should be dealt with through diplomacy,” said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, in an interview with Ariana News.

Last week, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had said that they must stay vigilant in tracking the developments in the troubled country and closely monitor attempts to reconstitute international terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

“That means to hold the Taliban government accountable for their promises on terrorism, … but also to be ready to strike over the horizon, long-distance, and to stay vigilant as NATO allies, to follow and monitor closely any attempt to reconstitute international terrorist groups in Afghanistan aiming at us.”

During the interview, Mujahid said the Taliban will never allow the country to be used as a center for proxy wars between world powers. Over the economic crisis in the country, Mujahid stated that talks were being held with other regional countries including Uzbekistan for their support, particularly in trade.

The spokesperson said that a promising deal was reached with Iran last week on exports of fuel and food as well as rail and border security, among other issues. Speaking on the reports of Pakistan’s inference in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that the outfit does not accept any interventions.

“I have to say 100 per cent that we do not want anyone to interfere, including Pakistan. We are an independent country. We do not accept these interventions. Pakistan is a separate country. We do not want to interfere in their affairs and they cannot interfere (in Afghanistan’s affairs),” Mujahid said.

On women’s rights issues, Mujahid said the interim government will consider giving women the right to education and work but first need to discuss this with Islamic scholars.

“There is a need in society; women also need jobs, for the implementation, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has shared the issue with Islamic Ulema so that the issue can be discussed.”

Since the Taliban’s take over of Afghanistan, there are a handful of nations like China and Pakistan who have shown interest in establishing ties with the outfit. Other members of the international community are adopting a wait and watch policy.