Taliban commission to expel unfavourable members: Report



Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has created a new commission to expel members “who misuse the name of the Taliban, do not treat people well, and have nasty backgrounds”, a media report said.

The Khaama Press report said that the commission which has been named “filtration commission of forces” is composed of representatives from the Ministries of Defence, Interior Affairs, as well as the High Directorate of Intelligence. The creation of the new commission was officially announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Interior Affairs Ministry spokesman Saeed Khostai said the commission will be functional is all the provinces of the country. He, however did not disclose details of the unfavourable members but said that these people were against the Taliban government and the Islamic system, Khaama Press reported. According to Khostai, the commission was created after there were reports of gunmen posing as Taliban fighters entered people’s homes.