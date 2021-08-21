Taliban defaming Islam, says Dargah Diwan Ajmer

Ajmer: Syed Zainul Abideen, the spiritual head (Diwan) of India’s famous shrine at Ajmer said that Taliban is defaming Islam by allegedly indulging in terrorizing people in the name of Shariah law.

He alleged that by dictatorial acts, the Taliban are spreading hatred towards Islam.

Dargah Diwan told reporters that Afghanistan has come into the hands of cruel Taliban rulers, since they came back to power the restrictions on women, stricter punishment to minor criminals have been imposed and all these is being done in the name of Shariah law.

Zainul Abideen who claims to be the hereditary trustee of the historic shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, clearly said that Shariah law protects the rights of women,elderly people and children too and the law never supported the killing of women,children and innocent people.

Therefore the world community should be aware that the Shariah law, which Taliban is claiming is in accordance with their interpretation only with the terrorist mentality.