Taliban has no office in Iran: Deputy FM Abbas Araqchi

Tehran: The Taliban militant group has no office in Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed, while rejecting reports claiming otherwise.

Araqchi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Afghanistan’s TOLO News which was published by Iranian media on Sunday, Press TV reported.

He added that the group “may have established a council” in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, “but this does not concern us”.

Araqchi said Iran has been in contact with the Taliban over the past few years.

“As is the case with other (Afghan) groups, we have been in contact with them as well. We heard their opinions and expressed ours as well.”

The Iranian official further said that it is the US who “has negotiated with the Taliban and made a deal with them. We have no such relationship with the Taliban”.

The Taliban and the US signed a peace deal in February in an effort to end the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan.

Source: IANS