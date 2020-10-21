Taliban has no Sharia-based reason for war: Afghan President

Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday slammed the Taliban, stating that they have no Sharia-based reason for the war.

While addressing the Parliament, Ghani said: “The Taliban does not have any Sharia-based reason for the war. Even though the Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly) called for a ceasefire and a reduction of violence, unfortunately, the Taliban still continues the violence.”

Ghani said the ulema (Body of religious scholars) have confirmed that the war has no religious legitimacy.

He further assured that Afghanistan had the support of the international community.

“The international community is also supporting the Afghan government in the health sector, and in the upcoming Geneva conference they will renew their commitment to Afghanistan,” he said.

Ghani also mentioned that the US and NATO are with the Afghan government, citing the US air support during the recent attacks in Helmand.

“We have to fight against corruption, work hand in hand — we have the resources to one day stand on our own,” he further added.

He also called for developing governance in Afghan districts, and that their policy is to have more regional friends rather than be involved in the issues of other countries.

The Afghan president had earlier introduced nominee ministers to the Parliament for a confirmation vote.

Clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban terrorists intensified in Helmand over the weekend.

The violence unleashed in Helmand has forced thousands of Afghan civilians to leave their homes, injured or killed many, including women and children.

Source: ANI