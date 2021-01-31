Taliban shadow governor arrested: Afghan govt

Kabul, Jan 31 : A Taliban militant group’s acting provincial governor for Kabul province has been arrested, the Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS), the country’s national intelligence agency, confirmed on Sunday.

“Taliban’s acting provincial shadow governor Mohammad alias Hajji Lala has been arrested by NDS Special Forces,” Xinhua news agency quoted the NDS as saying in an announcement.

The arrested Taliban leader was also a military chief for several Afghan central provinces, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, a purported Taliban spokesman, rejected the report as a baseless claim.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

Their so-called leadership council has appointed governors as well as judges for nearly all 34 Afghan provinces.

