Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

Ghazni is some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Kabul. 

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th August 2021 1:25 pm IST
Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan
Afghan Taliban (Representative Image)

Kabul: Two Afghan officials and the Taliban say the militants have seized the provincial capital of Ghazni.

The capture Thursday marks the 10th provincial capital seized by the insurgents in the last week.

Fighting was still ongoing on the outskirts of the city. However, officials say the Taliban were raising their flag and the city had calmed after hours of heavy fighting.

The Afghan central government in Kabul and the security forces did not immediately acknowledge the capture of Ghazni.

