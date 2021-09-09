Taliban takes over Norwegian Embassy in Kabul

Kabul: Norwegian ambassador to Iran Ambassador Sigvald Hauge yesterday tweeted that the Taliban took over Norwegian Embassy in Kabul.

In the tweet, he wrote, “Taliban has now taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul. Say they will return it to us later. But first wine bottles are to be smashed and childrens’ books destroyed. Guns apparently less dangerous. Foto: Aftenposten, Norway”.

It may be mentioned that Norway had vacated its diplomatic post in Kabul with the help of Denmark before the Taliban captured the city.

9/11 anniversary marked without US troops in Afghanistan

This year, for the first time in 20 years, the anniversary of 9/11 will be marked without US troops in Afghanistan.

September 11 attacks, also called the 9/11 attacks, series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed in 2001 by 19 militants associated with Al-Qaeda against targets in the United States, the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in US history.

In all, 2,977 people lost their lives, most of them in New York. All 246 passengers and crew aboard the four planes were killed. At the Twin Towers, 2,606 people died – then or later of injuries. At the Pentagon, 125 people were killed.

The US and its NATO allies raided Afghanistan in October 2001 to overthrow the Taliban, considered as “war on terror”, spent billions but the end resulted in the formation of the Taliban’s “Islamic Emirate” in Afghanistan