Taliban terrorists kill 6 security personnel, injure 9 in Afghanistan

Baghlan: Taliban terrorists on Tuesday attacked a security base in Dahna-e-Ghori district of Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province, killing six government forces and injuring nine others, district head Qasim Khan said.

“Taliban terrorists stormed a base of security forces today morning triggering a heavy fighting which lasted for six hours and unfortunately six security personnel had been killed and nine others injured,” Khan told Xinhua.

He didn’t say if the casualties were reported in army soldiers or policemen.

The terrorists overran the base temporarily but were expelled after suffering casualties, Khan said, without mentioning the number of casualties on the militants’ side.

The Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Baghlan province, whose capital Pul-e-Khumri is 160 km north of the national capital Kabul, are yet to make comment.