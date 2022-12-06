Taliban, UAE leaders’ meet sparks diplomatic recognition buzz

A delegation of the Taliban on December 4 met United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayad Al Nahyan in UAE, seeking recognition of the government.

The Taliban delegation was headed by the acting defence minister, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, who is the son of Taliban founder Mulla Mohammed Omar. The defence ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that the two leaders deliberated upon “strengthening relations, bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan and other important issues”.

No further details were revealed by the ministry. Following his appointment as the tactic defence minister, Yaqoub has made public statements calling for the moderation of the Taliban forces. He was accompanied by Anas Haqqani who is one of the more approachable leaders in the Taliban ranks. However, he has no official position in the government.

Also Read Iranian man allegedly subjected to mock executions in prison

“Since its return to power, several representatives of the Taliban made official and unofficial visits to the UAE. hence it is big deal that Haqqani has met the President,” an analyst professor Faiz Zaland was quoted as saying by the Middle East Eye.