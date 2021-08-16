Hyderabad: “The Taliban will take Afghanistan back to 60 years. We were telling our relatives to leave the country as soon as possible. We are feeling safe in India. America has brought Afghanistan on the verge of collapse. America is also responsible along with the Taliban for the current situation in Afghanistan,” these are the views expressed by Afghan citizens who are connected with hotels and other businesses in the city.

Most of the Afghans admitted that fearing such a scenario they had left Afghanistan and reached here. They say that nothing will remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s take over of the country and Afghanistan’s progress will stop.

Abdul Basit, an Afghan citizen running his hotel business in Tolichowki said, “The situation in Afghanistan is extremely difficult. I always used to imagine it as a nightmare which has become a reality now. I was asking my relatives, friends and acquaintances to leave Afghanistan for any peaceful country but they ignored my advice and now they are repenting.”

With regard to the Taliban declaring a general amnesty for the people, Abdul Basit says, “Amnesty for what? The Afghan people have not done anything wrong. They have the liberty to live their lives. So what is the meaning of amnesty.”

Another Afghan citizen Fateh Khan said, “America played an important role in paving the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as they acquired the arms during their dialogues with the Americans. Due to these arms, the Taliban have become powerful. The responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan along with the Taliban also lies with those countries planning to get away from Afghanistan leaving behind their arms.”

Khan said that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan will take it back to the dark ages with human rights violations and curbs on people’s liberties. “America categorized the Taliban as good and bad and they had conducted dialogues with the good Taliban. Only time will tell whether they are good or bad after the power reaches their hands,” Khan said.