Talks will resolve issues when conducted from farmers perspective: MoS Agriculture

By Mansoor|   Published: 27th December 2020 5:23 pm IST
MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary (Source: ANI)

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has said that talks scheduled on December 29 will resolve issues if they are conducted from farmers’ perspective, and not from the perspective of politicians who are politicising the issue.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about farmers’ protest, Choudhary said, “Problems can only be resolved by talking. I firmly believe talks scheduled on December 29 will resolve issues if they are conducted from farmers’ perspective, not from perspective of politicians who are politicising the issue.”

“The politicians are using farmers to further their own agenda. There are leftist elements and Congress who are trying to put hurdles on the resolution of the issue,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare accepting the Centre’s offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting. 

Source: ANI

