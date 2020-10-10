Tallest cricketer of the world Mudassar aspires to play for Pakistan

Lahore: Mudassar Gujjar, the tallest cricketer of the world wants to play for Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan in ODI. His hight is 7 feet and 6 inches.

7 foot 6" Mudassar Gujjar from Lahore who wears size 23.5 shoes and who hopes to play for Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan one day #Cricket pic.twitter.com/c0GClHptwy — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 8, 2020

Qalandars

In Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sohail Akhtar is leading Qalandars.

The performance of the team is not satisfactory and it is at the bottom of the point table despite presence of players like Brendon McCullum, Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Afridi in the team.

The Qalandars will be facing Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator.

PSL

In the current edition of PSL, Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk are among the top run-scorers whereas Afridi grabbed second position in the list of leading wicket-takers.

It may be mentioned that earlier too, Pakistan has produce number of tall cricketers. In 2010, 7’1’’ height bowler, Mohammad Irfan came to limelight.

Bowlers who are tall manage to generate both paces and bounce making batsmen struggle for scoring runs.