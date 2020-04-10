Tally of COVID-19 patients in Nashik district rises to 12

Nashik: With five more persons testing coronavirus positive, the number of such patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 12, officials said on Friday.

The test results of five persons, who are undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, Malegaon, confirmed that they are infected. Four of them are from Malegaon, while another patient is from Chandwad in the district, the officials said.

Their reports were received early on Friday, they added.

Nine of these patients are receiving treatment in Malegaon and two others at the District Civil Hospital in Nashik. One COVID-19 patient has died in Malegaon.

Officials of the health department of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) are looking for those who had come in contact with these patients, district civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale said.

Source: PTI

