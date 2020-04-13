Tally Solutions to give 30-day license of Tally.ERP 9 for free

New Delhi: Leading business management software provider Tally Solutions on Monday announced a 30-day license of its flagship product ‘Tally.ERP 9 for free to businesses across the globe.

For existing customers whose annual Tally Software Services (TSS) subscription stands expired as on March and April 2020, the company has extended it by 30 days.

According to the company, the 30-day extension has benefitted over 1.3 Lakh small and medium businesses.

“With the lockdown announced by many governments around the world, our partner ecosystem and our teams have taken it upon themselves to extend as much support to both our customers and society at large. While we have detailed a few of these initiatives here, there are several more we will be announcing in the coming few days,” said Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions.

The support extended on April 1 was well received, with over 10,000 businesses having already signed up till date.

Tally’s customer support centre TallyCare has moved from a centralized system to 100 per cent decentralized system overnight and with zero downtime.

The company is also hosting several webinars with industry associations like CII to share updates and tips on working remotely and staying connected with their customers.

Businesses need to register on www.tallysolutions.com and avail the 30-day extension benefit.

Source: IANS

