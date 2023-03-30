Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at IPL 2023 opening ceremony

New Delhi: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 on March 31.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, “Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join.”

The opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Reportedly, actors Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and singer Arijit Singh will also be performing at this year’s opening ceremony.

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues – Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals’ second home) and Dharamsala (Kings’ second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.

The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.